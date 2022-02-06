HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredSean Strickland defeats Jack Hermansson by split decision in UFC Vegas 47 main event

Joe Rogan

featuredJoe Rogan apologizes for past use of racial slur; here’s what he said

UFC Vegas 47 Live Results - Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

featuredUFC Vegas 47 live results: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

featuredJulianna Peña and Amanda Nunes to coach The Ultimate Fighter 30

Sean Strickland defeats Jack Hermansson by split decision in UFC Vegas 47 main event

February 5, 2022
NoNo Comments

A pivotal middleweight bout between No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson and No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland headlined the UFC Vegas 47 fight card on Saturday.

Both men were hoping to inch a step closer to a title shot, or make a statement and get a title fight in their next outing. The fight went the distance with neither fighter displaying that they’re more deserving than the other higher ranked contenders in the division.

Strickland was able to get the win and extended his winning streak to six consecutive fights. He’ll move up in the rankings, but won’t likely be leapfrogging anyone to a championship bout.

Hermansson landed first in the opening round with a leg kick. Strickland utilized his jab and fended off a takedown attempt. Hermansson employed a heavy leg kick offense while Strickland stuck to his boxing.

Hermansson looked to get the fight to the ground in the early going of the second frame, but Strickland’s takedown defense proved too much. Strickland comminuted to land his jab and scored a knockdown in the final seconds of the round.

The replay showed that Hermansson was off balance and the punch didn’t land clean, but Strickland was clearly winning the striking exchanges.

UFC Vegas 47 live results: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Strickland stuck to his boxing strategy through the fourth and fifth rounds only deviating from the game plan in the final moments of the fight. He taunted Hermansson. “In the middle,” he shouted.

After five rounds of fighting, the judges scored the bout for Strickland by split decision. Although, he seemed to be in control in the entire fight and landed at a significantly higher percentage.

Despite putting on a boxing masterclass, Strickland wasn’t happy with his performance.

“I was being a pansy. I should have stayed in the pocket and throwing them like I did at the end, but maybe I let the pressure get to me,” Strickland said following the win. “I think I just let the win bonus get the better of me. I fought like a chump that fight. Sorry guys. I should have stayed in the pocket and thrown more. Lesson learned. It won’t happen again.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA