Sean O’Malley would love to train with Conor McGregor at Big Bear

April 3, 2023
Conor McGregor will be doing his training for his UFC return at Big Bear at in California and top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley would love to train with him.

Big Bear is a mountain town famous for a place that fighters train at elevation for fights. It sits at 6,000 feet above sea level. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz used Big Bear during his prime. Boxers and mixed martial artist alike have been utilizing Big Bear for years. It has top notch facilities and provides a bit of isolation.

When O’Malley found out McGregor would be training there, he immediately wanted to go workout with the Irishman.

“I tweeted at him. He said he was going to Big Bear. I said, ‘can I come,'” said O’Malley on the Timbo Sugar Show on his YouTube channel. “I think that would be so sick, go up there for a couple of weeks. I’ll get my own f**king place to stay, sleep, eat and do all that. Just training, that would be f**king sweet.”

“I haven’t got to sit down and talk to him, but that would be sick to see them train,” O’Malley continued. “I could hit him up, but I don’t know, but it would be f**king really cool to go up for a couple of weeks.”

McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 against lightweight contender Michael Chandler. The two are expected to fight later this year. The show debuts on ESPN on May 30. O’Malley has time on his hands. He’s waiting to face the winner of champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. The two headline UFC 288 in New Jersey on May 8.

