Sean O’Malley wants to renegotiate contract after UFC 280 win

October 25, 2022
Sean O’Malley jumped from being ranked No. 11 to the top contender in the bantamweight division after his win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Already a star with a healthy social media following before Saturday, O’Malley’s stock rose considerably with the win. With his new bargaining power, O’Malley plans to renegotiation his current contract for a better one.

“I would almost guarantee that I’m going to go sit down and renegotiate my contract after that,” O’Malley said during the UFC 280 Post-fight Press Conference.

O’Malley made his way to the fight promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017. Over the past five years, “Sugar” has fought 10 times inside the octagon. He’s only lost once. Already heavily promoted by the UFC, O’Malley expects to become a bigger star in the coming years.

“I’m going to be in this sport a long time,” said the recently turned 28-year old. “People want me to be champ, so it’s going to happen, sooner than later.”

