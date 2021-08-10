Sean O’Malley unhappy with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby

Sean O’Malley is not too happy with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

The UFC’s bantamweight star said on “The BrO’Malley Show” that Shelby was displeased with him because of O’Malley’s disinclination to fight at UFC 268 in New York.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this. I was talking to my manager and he was talking to Sean Shelby and Sean Shelby was mad at me,” O’Malley said. “Dude, I don’t want to fight in New York. It’s far. The taxes are ridiculous, and Tim has no no-gi or no, ADCC trials that weekend. And he told me that before I even potentially had a fight. So that’s his thing and I’m not gonna say ‘No, I have a fight we’re doing it.” Especially when I can fight a month later in Vegas.

“Sean Shelby was just like mad and [said] ‘Fine go hang out with 6ix9ine,’ and just acting like a f—–g tool, dude.”

Shelby was referencing O’Malley’s friendship with controversial hip-hop star 6ix9ine. O’Malley walked out to one of 6ix9ine’s songs in his last fight against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 and the two have since kindled a friendship.

O’Malley continued to voice his displeasure, and said he does not wish to continue dealing with Shelby in the future.

“I would rather not deal with [Shelby] at all and just deal with Dana,” O’Malley said. “[Shelby’s] like, ‘I know you’re gonna be asking for a lot of money.’ Like no shit, I’m pulling fucking numbers dude. You can’t deny that. Like, why do they have a problem paying someone what they’re worth? That shouldn’t be an issue. Especially when I’m blowing up like that. Those last two fights, third round finishes, handing out brain damage. You should be like ‘Hell yeah, I’m gonna pay you a lot you earned it.’”

Regardless of leverage, or who has the upper hand in negotiations, it would certainly be in the best interest of both parties to get this flare up resolved.

