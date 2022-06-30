Sean O’Malley thinks he could submit Khabib Nurmagomedov and fans would still doubt him

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 29, 2022
During Sean O’Malley‘s UFC 276 media day appearance he lamented about a certain group of fans who would never be pleased, no matter who he fought or what he did.

“I could submit Khabib and people would be like, ‘Yeah, but,’ something. They’d say something,” O’Malley said. “So I pay no attention to what the negative fans say. It doesn’t matter to me. Yes, I’ll go out there and finish Pedro [Munhoz], and yes, it’ll be like, ‘Yeah, but,’ so it doesn’t matter.”

O’Malley has been a polarizing figure in sports with his brightly colored hair and flamboyant attire but he’s also been winning fights.

“Anybody my weight class, I could see me standing across from them and knocking them out,” he said. “I’ve done it over and over and over again – it’s hard not to envision that. Everyone I fight, I knock out, so that’s just how I see this fight going. That’s how I see any fight that I’m ever going to be in going, just me putting my hands on their chin enough times, and they’ll fall.”

