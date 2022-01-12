Sean O’Malley takes you inside his limo, apartment, and garage gym | Video

Rising UFC bantamweight star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley put out this own version of the old MTV show ‘Cribs‘ on Wednesday giving viewers a glimpse of what it’s like to be living the Sugar Show.

The No. 12 ranked bantamweight gives a tour of his limo, his gaming apartment as well as his garage gym in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

(Video Courtesy of Sean O’Malley)

