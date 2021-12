Sean O’Malley says that he doesn’t pick his fights | UFC 269 Media Day Video

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley has said in the past that he isn’t willing to fight ranked fighters until he’s getting paid more money. During the UFC 269 Media Day on Wednesday, O’Malley said that he doesn’t pick his fights and has called out ranked fighters.

O’Malley faces Raulian Paiva on the UFC 269 main card on Saturday. Hear everything O’Malley had to say.

