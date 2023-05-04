Sean O’Malley reveals his pick for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 is headlined by a bantamweight title bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Henry Cejudo, and Sean O’Malley will likely face the winner.

Cejudo comes out of retirement after three years to try and win back the belt that was once around his waist. The belt that no one took from him. For Sterling, a win over Cejudo would add to his legacy.

O’Malley will be in attendance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to find out who he’ll be facing next. ‘Sugar’ gave his prediction for the fight on his YouTube channel and went with ‘Triple C.’

“I’m gong to give my prediction. It’s in New Jersey. It’s kind of hometown for Aljo,” said O’Malley.

“He did say, I was listening to something and Aljo said, he was like, ‘yeah, I wish I did get the surgery. My bicep does f*cking hurt. I’m not doing to lie. I wish I had gotten the surgery.’ I was like, wow, that was interesting to kind of come out and say. So I know he’s kind of dealing with that,” continued O’Malley.

“If you watch any of his training footage, it didn’t look like he was baying it too much. It doesn’t look like it’s that bad, but for him to acknowledge that it must be someway kind of bad.

O’Malley’s Prediction

“Henry looks like he had a good camp. I know he had that big cut on his face, so he must have forgot how to box… I’m going to say, I think Henry gets the job done.”

“I think Henry is going to outpace Aljo. I think Aljo is cutting too much weight. I think Henry is gong to, whether he gets the decision or gets the job done in the later rounds. I think he’s going to get the job done. I’ll call it right now.”

