HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Post-Fight

featuredDana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Shoots Down GSP Fighting Winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley Returns Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229

August 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

Sean O’Malley on Monday announced that he is slated to return to the Octagon UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. He will square off with Jose Quinonez in a bantamweight bout.

O’Malley (10-0), just two fights into his UFC tenure but already a fan favorite, announced the news on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. He added that the bout is part of a new four-fight contract that he inked with the UFC.

Emerging from the inaugural season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, O’Malley finished all of his first eight opponents. Though both of his fights inside the UFC’s Octagon have gone the distance, O’Malley immediately became a fan favorite with wins over Terrion Ware and Andre Soukhamthath.

TRENDING > TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo Face Off Ahead of Potential UFC Super Fight

Quinonez (3-2) made his way to the UFC via The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America and has reeled off four consecutive victories, most recently defeating Teruto Ishihara.

They join the UFC 229 fight card, which is sure to draw a significant crowd with former dual-division champion Conor McGregor returning from a near-two-year hiatus to challenge undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA