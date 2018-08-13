Sean O’Malley Returns Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Sean O’Malley on Monday announced that he is slated to return to the Octagon UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. He will square off with Jose Quinonez in a bantamweight bout.

O’Malley (10-0), just two fights into his UFC tenure but already a fan favorite, announced the news on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. He added that the bout is part of a new four-fight contract that he inked with the UFC.

Emerging from the inaugural season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, O’Malley finished all of his first eight opponents. Though both of his fights inside the UFC’s Octagon have gone the distance, O’Malley immediately became a fan favorite with wins over Terrion Ware and Andre Soukhamthath.

Quinonez (3-2) made his way to the UFC via The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America and has reeled off four consecutive victories, most recently defeating Teruto Ishihara.

They join the UFC 229 fight card, which is sure to draw a significant crowd with former dual-division champion Conor McGregor returning from a near-two-year hiatus to challenge undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event.