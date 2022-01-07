Sean O’Malley responds to Cody Garbrandt call out: ‘You wonder if that’s CTE’

Rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley reacted to former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt‘s recent comments about wanting to ‘whoop’ him.

O’Malley is ranked No. 12 in the UFC’s 135-pound division. Garbrandt, although the former champion in the weight class, is not ranked at bantamweight. He’s currently not ranked in any division.

O’Malley once called out Garbrandt. The two engaged in an impromptu face-off during the UFC 269 Pre-Fight Press Conference. Had Garbrandt won that night, maybe the fight would make sense, but he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Kai Kara-France.

O’Malley shot down any possibility of fight Garbrandt during his podcast ‘TimboSugarShow.’

ESPN raises UFC Pay-Per-View prices … again

“He’s not getting that fight (with me) – That fight’s not happening,” O’Malley said. “It makes no sense for him to say that. You wonder if that’s CTE. You’ve been knocked out five times in the last two years.”

Garbrandt has lost five of his last six fights with four of the five losses coming by way of knockout.

“That fight’s not happening, at least not next,” O’Malley said. “It just doesn’t make sense. It literally doesn’t make sense if you look at his record.”

“If I go out there and knockout Cody, he’s like one and eight,” O’Malley said. “I lose to Cody, I lose to someone who’s looked at as sucks now.”

Watch the KO that put Sean O’Malley on the map and made Snoop Dogg lose his mind | Video