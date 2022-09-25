Sean O’Malley releases UFC 280 fight camp footage

Bantamweight star Sean O’Malley released training camp footage as he prepares to take on former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22.

The match will be O’Malley’s toughest test thus far. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) will enter the bout ranked No. 12 in the 135-pound weight class. Yan (16-3) is the top-ranked contender in the division.

UFC 80 takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and is headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev.

(Video Courtesy of Sean O’Malley)