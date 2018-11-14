Sean O’Malley Receives Suspension from Nevada Commission for Failed Drug Test

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley has been suspended six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission after he failed a drug test ahead of his previously scheduled bout at UFC 229 in October.

On Wednesday, the commission voted to hand the top rated bantamweight prospect a reduced suspension — retroactive to Oct. 6, which was the date his fight was expected to take place — after he ‘took responsibility’ for the failed drug test administered by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

Based on the suspension handed down by the commission, O’Malley would be eligible to return to action as early as March 6, 2019 but he still has to face potential punishment from USADA as well.

USADA handles the enforcement of the UFC’s anti-doping policy and their punishment doesn’t necessarily have to go hand-in-hand with whatever the commission decides.

O’Malley had previously revealed his failed drug test following a policy change by the UFC where they will no longer disclose fighters who have been flagged for a potential doping violation. O’Malley took it upon himself to reveal what happened while also stating that his test came back positive for Ostarine, a banned substance at all times for athletes.

O’Malley has stated that he believes the banned substance came as a result of a tainted supplement but he’s still going through the adjudication process with USADA before they will announce whatever punishment may be handed down.

O’Malley is currently 10-0 in his career including two wins in the UFC after he was discovered as part of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series last year.