Sean O’Malley reacts to new Nevada Athletic Commission marijuana rule change | UFC 264 Media Day

Sean O’Malley is open about his marijuana use. He was sporting a diamond-encrusted marijuana leaf necklace during Wednesday’s UFC 264 Media Day.

During the question and answer session, O’Malley was asked about the newly amended Nevada Athletic Commission marijuana use policy. See his reaction.

O’Malley faces late replacement Kris Moutinho on Saturday’s main card.

Gilbert Burns: ‘Nate Diaz would be easy money’ | UFC 264 Media Day

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Video: Colby Covington releases Dustin Poirier sparring footage, Poirier responds