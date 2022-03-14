Sean O’Malley predicts Michael Chandler KOs Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 14, 2022
UFC matchmakers recently announced that lightweights Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson would meet on the main card of UFC 274 on May 7.

Ferguson (25-6) has lost his last three fights and desperately needs a win to remain relevant in the lightweight division. Chandler (22-7) is coming off back-to-back losses and can’t afford to lose and remain within title shot territory.

No. 12 ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley was quick to make an early prediction for the upcoming lightweight showdown on his ‘BROMALLEY Show‘ on YouTube.

“I’ll just call an early prediction, Michael Chandler KO,” O’Malley said. “That’s just how I see that.

“I don’t usually have like an (opinion). I don’t know what. For whatever reason I think Michael Chandler KOs Tony Ferguson.”

UFC 274 takes place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. and his headline by a lightweight title fight between champion Charlies Oliveira and top 155-pound contender Justin Gaethje.

The Chandler vs. Ferguson bout is scheduled for three rounds on the pay-per-view’s main card.

