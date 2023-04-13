Sean O’Malley picking Yair Rodriguez to beat Alexander Volkanovski

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez in the UFC 290 co-main event on July 8 in Las Vegas. Volkanovski is the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet just behind Jon Jones.

Looking at the title unification bout, bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley isn’t sleeping on Rodriguez. ‘Sugar’ is picking the upset.

“Yair and Volk, for the title. The featherweight championship belt on the line. That’s champ versus champ, interim versus the motherf**king motherf**er,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel.

“I’ve heard a lot people think Volk’s going to run through Yair. I don’t think that’s the case. Yair is so dangerous because I know that style because I have a similar style-ish. I’d say they’re very different, but similar in a sense,”continued O’Malley.

“He’s going to be hard to just dominate. He’s going to be very hard to dominate. He whips those knees, kicks and elbows that’ll slice you open. That’s an interesting fight.”

O’Malley picked Yair Rodriguez for the upset

“I might be taking Yair,” O’Malley said. “Volk I think is pound-for-pound best the world right now. It’s hard to say because he just lost to Islam Makhachev, but that was a different weight class. Yair is going to be a motherf**ker.”

“Right off the top, yeah, (I’m going with Yair).”

