Sean O’Malley loses his mind over Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira | Video

Top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley was watching the UFC 287 pay-per-view along with millions of fans worldwide on Saturday. He witnessed Israel Adesanya win the middleweight championship back by viciously knocking out Alex Pereira.

O’Malley posted his live reaction to the UFC 287 main event to his YouTube channel. “The greatest middleweight of all time,” said O’Malley after Adesanya’s performance.

Sean O’Malley UFC 287 Live Reaction Video

