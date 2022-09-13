Sean O’Malley: ‘Khamzat Chimaev is a problem for 170 and 185’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 13, 2022
Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev didn’t do himself any favors among fans when he badly missed weight for UFC 279 forcing a reshuffling of the fight card.

“Borz” was booed during the event’s ceremonial weigh-in and after his dominating win over Kevin Holland in the co-main event. He was scheduled to take on Nate Diaz in the featured fight, but after missing weight by 7.5 pounds, Chimaev was slotted against Holland and Diaz faced Tony Ferguson.

Despite the boos and his weight cutting debacle, Chimaev went out and destroyed Holland. For the fourth time in his UFC career, Chimaev didn’t get hit by a single strike.

“He’s a problem for 170 and 185,” Sean O’Malley said during his TimboSugarShow on YouTube.

Considering Chimaev’s size and him missing weight for a main event bout, O’Malley wonders why Chimaev doesn’t just make the move to the middleweight division. Half of Chimaev’s UFC appearances have been as a middleweight (a catchweight bout at 180 pounds is a middleweight match).

“I don’t know why he just doesn’t go up to 185. If he’s as good as he says he is, which he is,” O’Malley said. “Khamzat is a scary motherf**ker.”

