Sean O’Malley: ‘Jon Jones just knows how to win’

Jon Jones makes his return to the octagon after more than three years preparing to capture the heavyweight title. His opportunity comes at UFC 285 on Saturday.

Jones, considered to be the greatest to ever do it, became the youngest champion in the promotion’s history by defeating Maurício Rua at UFC 128 before the age of 24. The UFC light heavyweight record book is a long list of Jones’ accolades.

He and former title challenger Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant title in the UFC 285 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley weighed in on Jones’ return against Gane during an episode of his TimboSugarShow on YouTube.

“Watching the Countdown, watching Jon Jones, it’s getting me excited,” O’Malley said. “It is getting me excited. One of the greatest to every do it.

“It’s so weird because he just finds a way to win. He’s so good everywhere but he’s not the best. He’s not the best kickboxer. He’s not the best wrestler. He’s not the best jiu-jitsu, but he’s really f**king good everywhere and he just finds ways to win,” continued O’Malley.

“I’m just saying Jon Jones is better at finding ways to win. he’ just a winner. He just finds ways to win, and I think he’s going to find a way to beat Ciryl.

Daniel Cormier will call Jon Jones’ heavyweight title fight