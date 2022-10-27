Sean O’Malley: ‘I turned Petr Yan into a wrestler’

Everyone has weighed in with their opinions on who they thought won the split decision between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley at UFC 280. Outside of saying that he won after watching the match, O’Malley hadn’t said much until Wednesday.

During his BroMalley YouTube show, “Sugar” looked back on the UFC 280 Fight of the Night and broke the bout down round by round.

“I finally got to rewatch it,” O’Malley said. “Round 1 I thought was a close round. I did more ‘damage.’ He got a couple of takedowns. Didn’t really do anything with the takedowns. If you want to talk about getting takedowns, I got a takedown at the end of the round… I didn’t do sh*t with it, but he didn’t sh*t with his either, really. I definitely did more damage. I think the criteria of judging a fight per round is just watch the fight; who looked like inflicted more damage? Round 1, I could definitely see how people gave me the round. Close round for sure.”

“Round 2 was even pretty close. I cracked him. He cracked me back. I could see how you give him the round, though, for sure,” continued O’Malley. “Round 3 was definitely my best round. For sure did way more damage Round 3.”

Most fighters who have weighed in on the bout scored the fight for Yan. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov scored Yan winning all three rounds. Bantamweight contender Marlon Vera called the outcome a ‘gift decision.’ Featherweight champion Aljamain Sterling said Yan was ‘robbed.’ O’Malley thinks the robbery claims are absurd.

“A robbery? The third round I won. The second round he won, and the first round was close as f**k and I did more damage. It’s not really a robbery. It was a close fight, a really, really close fight,” he said.

“He’s one of the best guys in the world, and I outstruck him. I turned him into a wrestler,” O’Malley added.

