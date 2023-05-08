Sean O’Malley: ‘I thought Henry Cejudo won’

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title on Saturday in the UFC 288 main event with a split decision over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, but top contender Sean O’Malley did not see it that way.

O’Malley had cage side seats to the fights. He was guaranteed the next title shot against the winner. When the scorecards were read, O’Malley expected to hear Cejudo’s name being read as the winner.

“I thought Henry was up 3-1 going into the fifth. I was actually pretty surprised that Aljo won it. I thought Henry did what he needed to do. We’re in New York. We’re in New Jersey, I mean,” said O’Malley during the UFC 288 Post-Fight Press Conference.

“I thought he won. I thought Henry looked good. I didn’t think he was going to come in this fight not in shape, not ready to go. He came in, he was ready to go. I thought he won the fight,” continued O’Malley.

O’Malley admitted that he wanted Cejudo to win the fight and thought “Triple-C” was a better stylist matchup for himself.

“I wanted that fight really bad. I would have loved to have put that guy to sleep,” said O’Malley. “I thought Henry was a better stylistic matchup, but I also just really want to slap that little dude. So it would have been a win-win for me, but here we are.”

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley nearly come to blows in Octagon at UFC 288