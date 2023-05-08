HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sean OMalley YouTube

featuredSean O’Malley: ‘I thought Henry Cejudo won’

featuredAljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo Official UFC 288 Scorecard

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Press Conference in New York

featuredConor McGregor mocks Henry Cejudo after UFC 288 loss

UFC 288 Sean OMalley and Aljamain Sterling

featuredAljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley nearly come to blows in Octagon at UFC 288

Sean O’Malley: ‘I thought Henry Cejudo won’

May 8, 2023
NoNo Comments

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title on Saturday in the UFC 288 main event with a split decision over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, but top contender Sean O’Malley did not see it that way.

O’Malley had cage side seats to the fights. He was guaranteed the next title shot against the winner. When the scorecards were read, O’Malley expected to hear Cejudo’s name being read as the winner.

“I thought Henry was up 3-1 going into the fifth. I was actually pretty surprised that Aljo won it. I thought Henry did what he needed to do. We’re in New York. We’re in New Jersey, I mean,” said O’Malley during the UFC 288 Post-Fight Press Conference.

“I thought he won. I thought Henry looked good. I didn’t think he was going to come in this fight not in shape, not ready to go. He came in, he was ready to go. I thought he won the fight,” continued O’Malley.

O’Malley admitted that he wanted Cejudo to win the fight and thought “Triple-C” was a better stylist matchup for himself.

“I wanted that fight really bad. I would have loved to have put that guy to sleep,” said O’Malley. “I thought Henry was a better stylistic matchup, but I also just really want to slap that little dude. So it would have been a win-win for me, but here we are.”

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley nearly come to blows in Octagon at UFC 288

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker