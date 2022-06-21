Sean O’Malley has had a ‘great’ UFC 276 training camp

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 21, 2022
NoNo Comments

Rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley (15-1) will face his highest ranked opponent when he steps in the octagon against Pedro Munhoz (19-7, 1 NC) at UFC 276 on July 2.

O’Malley entered his last fight against Raulian Paiva in December with lingering injury that prevented him from having the training camp that he wanted heading into the fight. This time around, that isn’t the case.

“I sparred the last hard sparring rounds. Three yesterday. I feel good. No injuries. Sparring is done. I couldn’t say that last fight camp,” O’Malley said on the TimboSugarShow on Monday.

“It’s been a great camp. It’s been a great f**king camp. One hard week left of training and then we leave for fight week.”

O’Malley is ranked No. 13 in the bantamweight division. Munhoz is ranked No. 10. A win over Munhoz would move O’Malley into the Top 10 rankings and within sight of contender status.

