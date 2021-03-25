Sean O’Malley gives prediction for Ben Askren and Jake Paul boxing match

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 25, 2021
UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Askren has an impressive grappling and combat sports resume. He’s an Olympian in freestyle wrestling, a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, and the former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019 after losing to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162.

Paul has a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, winning both bouts by knockout.

O’Malley was asked about the April 17 boxing match during Wednesday’s UFC 260 Media Day. He’s excited for the bout and hopes to somehow be in attendance. Hear what “Sugar” had to say about the match-up.

