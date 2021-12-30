Sean O’Malley gives out $100 bills to Walmart shoppers | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 30, 2021
Rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley was inspired by the holiday season and visited several Walmart stores and handing out $100 bills to random shoppers.

O’Malley posted the a video showing himself visiting several Walmart stores with a pink cast on his right hand and gave out cash gifts.

The 27-year old has won his last three fights and is 7-1 inside the octagon. He’s coming off a TKO over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 and has collected bonuses in seven of his eight fights.

(Video Courtesy of Sean O’Malley)

