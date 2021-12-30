Sean O’Malley gives out $100 bills to Walmart shoppers | Video

Rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley was inspired by the holiday season and visited several Walmart stores and handing out $100 bills to random shoppers.

O’Malley posted the a video showing himself visiting several Walmart stores with a pink cast on his right hand and gave out cash gifts.

The 27-year old has won his last three fights and is 7-1 inside the octagon. He’s coming off a TKO over Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on Dec. 11 and has collected bonuses in seven of his eight fights.

Jake Paul says PPV numbers are ‘bullshit’ but gives excuse for low numbers anyway

(Video Courtesy of Sean O’Malley)