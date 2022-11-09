Sean O’Malley gives his thoughts on Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley gave his thoughts on the UFC 281 main event between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

It’s a matchup of two high-level strikers who have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing. One by decision and one by knockout. Adesanya’s last three title defenses went the distance. Many people bring up Adesanya’s recent performances as a criticism, and O’Malley is tired of it.

“It drives me crazy when people start talking about Izzy’s last performances, how they’re not entertaining,” O’Malley said on the TimboSugarShow. “He’s been defending the belt. He’s been an active champion. He’s fighting the number one guys. He’ fighting the next guys in line, and somethings fights aren’t the most fun, but he’s still continuing to put on performances for the fans. It drives me crazy when people talk about him not being super entertaining.”

Pereira has one-punch knockout power and has only gone the distance once in his seven MMA fights. He’s also big for the division.

“I would love to see him (Adesanya) go out there and win. I would be sad to see – I like Alex. I met him once. Didn’t really talk. I don’t think he speaks much English. He’s giant. He’s f**king terrifying. He’s a scary human being,” O’Malley said.

“I’d love to see Izzy win, but when those little gloves and when those guys are that high-level strikers, it’s a f**king coin flip really. I think Izzy has more tricks, especially in an octagon.”

Sean O’Malley suggests interim title bout against ‘Chito’ Vera