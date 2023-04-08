HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sean O’Malley gives final UFC 287 main event prediction

April 8, 2023
No Comments

Middleweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line for the first time in the UFC 287 main event against former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley weighed in on the matchup and gave his final prediction for the fight.

Pereira holds three wins over Adesanya in combat sports. He’s beaten him twice in kickboxing, once by decision and then knocked Adesanya out in the rematch. At UFC 281, Pereira came from behind to finish “The Last Stylebender” in the final round to capture the title.

Adesanya is looking to pick up is first career win over Pereira, but it’s Adesanya that’s the betting favorite. He’s been in control of every fight he’s lost to “Poatan.” O’Malley believes Adesanya gets it done this time.

“Dude, Izzy’s fourth time. He’s got to go out there and do this. He’s got to,” said O’Malley on his BroMalley Show on YouTube.

“It’s so crazy. He’s been beating him the whole fight – the first fight was a very, very controversial. It was a close fight. It went to a decision. The second fight, he was winning the whole fight and got knocked out. The third fight, he was winning pretty much the entire fight, got knocked out,” O’Malley continued. “Fourth fight. Here we go. Izzy’s time.”

O’Malley is admittedly a fan of Adesanya. He holds the former champion in high regard.

“I like Israel Adesanya. He’s been one of the best champions ever,” said O’Malley. “Israel Adesanya is a legend… “I think Izzy is going to do it. In Miami, Izzy’s going to get it done. Let’s get it.”

