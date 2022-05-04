Sean O’Malley faces Top 10 ranked Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 4, 2022
Rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley will face the toughest opponent of his career in July when he faces his first Top 10 ranked opponent at UFC 276.

O’Malley (15-1) and No. 10 ranked Pedro Munhoz (19-7, 1 NC) have verbally agreed to fight on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the promotion’s 10th annual International Fight Week. ESPN first reported the news.

O’Malley is riding a three-fight winning streak with each win coming by way of knockout. His last five wins have been by knockout. He’s earned six performance-based fighter bonuses in his eight fights inside the octagon. His lone UFC loss is to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 after suffering a leg injury as a result of a kick landed by Vera.

Munhoz is going off back-to-back losses and has been defeated in four of his last five outings. All of those losses have come to current for former champions.

UFC 279 also features the women’s flyweight debut of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate. Tate faces former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy.

