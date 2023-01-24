Sean O’Malley denied entry in restaurant for ‘dress code violation’

Top UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley found out that not everyone watches the UFC went a local restaurant asked him to leave due to dress code.

‘Sugar’ last fought at UFC 280 in October winning a controversial split decision over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. He’s expecting to face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, or perhaps current titleholder Aljamain Sterling in his next outing. In the meantime, O’Malley does shows on his YouTube channel, trains, and likes to go out to get a bite to eat.

Recently, O’Malley entered the restaurant Ocean 44, who refused to seat him because of how he was dressed. ‘Sugar’ explained the situation in a video posted to social media.

“I went to Ocean 44 right across the street and I walk in looking good as f*ck like I usually do,” O’Malley stated in the video. “They go, ‘Uh, sir, we can’t serve you, we have a dress code.’ I said, ‘Bitch, do you know who the fuck I am?’ no I didn’t say that, so we came across the street to Toca Madera and they’re hookin’ us up with free food because they know who the f*ck I am, so f*ck you Ocean 44. I hope your f*cking place burns tonight.”

noooo not even all of his local restaurants know who Suga Sean is pic.twitter.com/Wr1IvQBanA — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 23, 2023

