HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKhamzat Chimaev had passport confiscated in Russia, unable to leave country

featuredTito Ortiz explains why he backed out of 2007 boxing match with Dana White

featuredSean O’Malley declares Conor Mcgregor the G.O.A.T.

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 slated for UFC 283

Sean O’Malley declares Conor Mcgregor the G.O.A.T.

October 4, 2022
NoNo Comments

The conversation about who is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of mixed martial arts has been going on since before MMA was actually mixed martial arts.

In the beginning, the argument was centered around which traditional martial art was superior. The Ultimate Fighting Championship was built on the premise of finding out. Royce Gracie was the G.O.A.T. in those early days, but the sport evolved. Bonafide mixed martial artists emerged, and who was considered the greatest changed with each era.

When we talk about the G.O.A.T. today, we usually consider skillset, accomplishment, quality of opponents, and other less significant variables. UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has a different perspective on how to formulate who is the greatest. According to ‘Suga,’ former two-division UFC champion Conor Mcgregor is the G.O.A.T., and he doesn’t think it’s even close.

“It’s crazy to look back on him, like when he first got in UFC, when he first fought Dustin Poirier. It just reminds you. It shows you. That’s why that motherf**ker is so big,” O’Malley said on his YouTube Channel.

“Just his character at the beginning was so fun and entertaining. He’s the G.O.A.T. Maybe not G.O.A.T. When it comes to skillset, it’s hard to say who’s the G.O.A.T. Like, who’s the best, it’s hard to say,” continued O’Malley.

“When it comes to who’s the G.O.A.T., who really blew up the sport, who really took it to the next level, who is the most entertaining, who captivated the most people, Conor is the G.O.A.T. And not even anyone really that close.”

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 slated for UFC 283

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life