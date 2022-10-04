Sean O’Malley declares Conor Mcgregor the G.O.A.T.

The conversation about who is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of mixed martial arts has been going on since before MMA was actually mixed martial arts.

In the beginning, the argument was centered around which traditional martial art was superior. The Ultimate Fighting Championship was built on the premise of finding out. Royce Gracie was the G.O.A.T. in those early days, but the sport evolved. Bonafide mixed martial artists emerged, and who was considered the greatest changed with each era.

When we talk about the G.O.A.T. today, we usually consider skillset, accomplishment, quality of opponents, and other less significant variables. UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has a different perspective on how to formulate who is the greatest. According to ‘Suga,’ former two-division UFC champion Conor Mcgregor is the G.O.A.T., and he doesn’t think it’s even close.

“It’s crazy to look back on him, like when he first got in UFC, when he first fought Dustin Poirier. It just reminds you. It shows you. That’s why that motherf**ker is so big,” O’Malley said on his YouTube Channel.

“Just his character at the beginning was so fun and entertaining. He’s the G.O.A.T. Maybe not G.O.A.T. When it comes to skillset, it’s hard to say who’s the G.O.A.T. Like, who’s the best, it’s hard to say,” continued O’Malley.

“When it comes to who’s the G.O.A.T., who really blew up the sport, who really took it to the next level, who is the most entertaining, who captivated the most people, Conor is the G.O.A.T. And not even anyone really that close.”

