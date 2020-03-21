HOT OFF THE WIRE

Sean O’Malley clowns Tony Ferguson with workout video

March 21, 2020
On March 16, lightweight title challenger Tony Ferguson posted an unorthodox workout video on Twitter featuring himself in jeans “breaking a sweat.” Inspired by Ferguson’s video, bantamweight Sean O’Malley posted a pair of videos to his Instagram account where he employs Ferguson’s approach to training.

View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Thank you @tonyfergusonxt for the instructional video.

A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Good work today bois

A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma) on

