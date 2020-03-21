Sean O’Malley clowns Tony Ferguson with workout video

On March 16, lightweight title challenger Tony Ferguson posted an unorthodox workout video on Twitter featuring himself in jeans “breaking a sweat.” Inspired by Ferguson’s video, bantamweight Sean O’Malley posted a pair of videos to his Instagram account where he employs Ferguson’s approach to training.

View this post on Instagram Thank you @tonyfergusonxt for the instructional video. A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma) on Mar 18, 2020 at 9:48am PDT