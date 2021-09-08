Sean O’Malley claps back at ‘not nice’ Paddy Pimblett following ‘bitch ass’ comment

Paddy Pimblett isn’t even a week removed from his UFC debut win and he’s already making enemies. One of those enemies is none other than flamboyant and sometimes controversial fan-favorite, Sean O’Malley.

In an interview with MMA On Point, Pimblett took aim at O’Malley who is a whole two weight classes below him

“He’s a bit of a bitch ass,” Pimblett said. “Hurts his ankle and blames his loss on that. He’s a little pothead. O’Malley’s stoned half the time. He’s got good strikes, he’s got good stand up, but as soon as he gets in there with a decent grappler he’s gonna get beat. I like people who interact with the fans, without fans we wouldn’t be where we are now. The fact that he does makes me like him.”

Pimblett is, of course, referring to O’Malley’s fight with Marlon Moraes and his very apparent love of cannabis.

Pimblett’s words made their way to O’Malley, who spoke about it on his podcast.

Darren Till reportedly tore his ACL 10 weeks before loss to Derek Brunson

“I didn’t know he was talking shit about me,” O’Malley said. “That’s not nice. I wonder why people just assume I have bad grappling. It’s just weird that people assume because I’m a good striker that I must be a bad grappler. Maybe he just knows … talk bad about me, it’s publicity. He obviously knows what he’s doing as far as marketing himself.”

O’Malley has a great point. Perhaps Pimblett is already looking ahead to who he could fight next, though building beef with a fighter outside of your weight class is a bit of a stretch. Or perhaps Pimblett is just talking the same kind of trash he has for years.

O’Malley is coming off a decision win over UFC newcomer, Kris Moutinho, at UFC 264. Pimblett secured a shocking first-round win over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36.