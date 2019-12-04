Sean McPadden looking to remain undefeated at Shamrock FC 326

Looking back over his first year as a pro MMA fighter, bantamweight Sean McPadden has been able to maintain consistency in the cage even if he hasn’t had much of it outside the cage. He looks to add a fourth victory to his record at Saturday’s Shamrock FC 326.

So far in 2019 McPadden has gone undefeated, finishing all three of his opponents with a total amount of cage time of just around nine minutes.

“So far so good,” McPadden told MMAWeekly.com. “Training has been going great. I’ve made a couple of changes in camp and management, but other than that it’s been smooth sailing and I feel like I’m heading towards space and the stars are just ahead of me.”

One of the reasons McPadden has made changes in his camp was to be able to raise his game up to meet the challenges he’ll face as he navigates his career up the ranks.

“When I first turned pro I don’t think I was doing the best of jobs developing all the tools you need to be a high level MMA fighter,” said McPadden. “With the camp I’m with right now and the mix of guys I have around me I feel unstoppable right now.

“More so the overall game has been developed, but definitely the wrestling has gotten a lot better.”

On Saturday, Dec. 7, in Kansas City, Mo., McPadden (3-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he faces Mark Slyter (5-2) in a Shamrock FC 326 main card bantamweight bout.

“From what I know of him, he’s a tough kid, but he’s a lot like my last opponent,” McPadden said of Slyter. “He’s going to swing hard and wild. He’s not going to be afraid to overextend, and when you overextend with me and make mistakes I make you pay for it.

“It’ll be an accumulation of shots. I’m a patient fighter. You’re in there with me for 15 minutes, not the other way around. That’s how I’ve always fought, and that’s the mentality I’ve always brought into the cage.”

With 2020 right around the corner, McPadden has an idea of where he’d like to take things and the path he’d like to take to get there.

“I definitely like to plan my years out as best as I can,” said McPadden. “Obviously, short notice opportunities come upon us. I’m always been a guy that if I’m ready to fight I’ll want to fight.

“I’m trying to get on the Contender Series this summer. The goal is to be 5-0, 6-0, with five or six finishes heading into the summer, look like a very appetizing fighter for the UFC to want to bring in, and make some money with them.”