Sean Brady: ‘I’m Better’ Than LFA 49 Opponent Gilbert Urbina

For his first bout of 2018, welterweight up and comer Sean Brady couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.

Facing former Ultimate Fighter winner Colton Smith for Shogun Fights in March, Brady was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory and take the biggest step forward in his career to date.

“I was really excited for it,” Brady told MMAWeekly.com. “(Smith) won TUF and he fought some really good guys. He’s got a really big name, and was probably the biggest name I’ve had a chance to fight.

“The way the fight went, it went really good. I thought I could have opened up a little bit more to finish him, but he’s crafty. He’s got pretty slick submissions, so I didn’t want to give him too much. I got it done.”

After kicking off his year in big fashion, unfortunately things for Brady weren’t able to sustain as he’s spent the last few months waiting to fight as opportunities have fallen through.

“I haven’t been as active as I wanted to be,” said Brady. “I had a fight fall through last month, and then I was hoping to get on the Contender Series, but that didn’t happen, so I’m looking to pull some fights together and get things going.

“It can be frustrating, it is what it is and stuff happens, but you’ve got to move on and focus on that next task at hand.”

This Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Brady (8-0) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Gilbert Urbina (5-0) in a 170-pound main event at LFA 49.

TRENDING > Michael Chiesa Files Lawsuit Against Conor McGregor After Bus Melee in Brooklyn

“I think he has the same kind of game as me, but I think I’m better,” Brady said of Urbina. “I just have to go in there and fight my fight.

“I think I have better Jiu-Jitsu, better wrestling and better stand-up – so wherever the fight goes I’m ready for it. He’s undefeated and I’m sure he’s coming in a hungry, young kid, so it’s going to be a good fight for sure.”

Having spent the last several months waiting for something to solidify, Brady is looking to get in at least one more bout before the end of 2018 and finish out his year in strong fashion.

“Win or lose I want to get right back in there,” said Brady. “I’d like to get in three fights this calendar year. I would like to get back in there in November or early December. As long as I don’t get injured I’m looking to have a quick turnaround for sure.”