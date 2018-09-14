HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt

featuredMain Event Set But Two Fighters Fail to Make Weight at UFC Fight Night in Moscow

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Fires Back at ‘Delusional Paper Champ’ Brent Primus

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Sean Brady: ‘I’m Better’ Than LFA 49 Opponent Gilbert Urbina

September 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

For his first bout of 2018, welterweight up and comer Sean Brady couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity.

Facing former Ultimate Fighter winner Colton Smith for Shogun Fights in March, Brady was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory and take the biggest step forward in his career to date.

“I was really excited for it,” Brady told MMAWeekly.com. “(Smith) won TUF and he fought some really good guys. He’s got a really big name, and was probably the biggest name I’ve had a chance to fight.

“The way the fight went, it went really good. I thought I could have opened up a little bit more to finish him, but he’s crafty. He’s got pretty slick submissions, so I didn’t want to give him too much. I got it done.”

After kicking off his year in big fashion, unfortunately things for Brady weren’t able to sustain as he’s spent the last few months waiting to fight as opportunities have fallen through.

“I haven’t been as active as I wanted to be,” said Brady. “I had a fight fall through last month, and then I was hoping to get on the Contender Series, but that didn’t happen, so I’m looking to pull some fights together and get things going.

“It can be frustrating, it is what it is and stuff happens, but you’ve got to move on and focus on that next task at hand.”

This Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Brady (8-0) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Gilbert Urbina (5-0) in a 170-pound main event at LFA 49.

TRENDING > Michael Chiesa Files Lawsuit Against Conor McGregor After Bus Melee in Brooklyn

“I think he has the same kind of game as me, but I think I’m better,” Brady said of Urbina. “I just have to go in there and fight my fight.

“I think I have better Jiu-Jitsu, better wrestling and better stand-up – so wherever the fight goes I’m ready for it. He’s undefeated and I’m sure he’s coming in a hungry, young kid, so it’s going to be a good fight for sure.”

Having spent the last several months waiting for something to solidify, Brady is looking to get in at least one more bout before the end of 2018 and finish out his year in strong fashion.

“Win or lose I want to get right back in there,” said Brady. “I’d like to get in three fights this calendar year. I would like to get back in there in November or early December. As long as I don’t get injured I’m looking to have a quick turnaround for sure.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA