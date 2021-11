Sean Brady confronts Daniel Cormier at UFC Vegas 43 Post-fight Press Conference | Video

In the middle of the UFC Vegas 43 Post-fight press conference, Sean Brady had a verbal exchange with Daniel Cormier about him forgetting his name.

Brady entered Saturday’s co-main event against No. 6 ranked welterweight Michael Chiesa. He defeated Chiesa by unanimous decision.

Ketlen Vieira busts up Miesha Tate in decision win at UFC Vegas 43

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)