Scott Hudson plans to add to winning streak with BTC welterweight title defense

Following a loss in his first fight of 2018, welterweight Scott Hudson has gone undefeated over the last twelve months, picking up three wins with finishes in his last two. He plans to finish the year by adding to that streak.

When it comes to his winning streak, Hudson feels after a first tough fight he’s hit the ground running in his two bouts in 2019, picking up the BTC welterweight title in his most recent victory.

“In June of 2018 I lost to Kyle Prepolec, who is now in the UFC, and it was a pretty tough loss, and I knew that’s where I wanted to be so I better redeem myself,” Hudson told MMAWeekly.com. “I fought (that) November against Xavier Nash and he actually gave me a lot harder than fight than I was expecting to, and I came away with a split-decision.

“In March (of this year) I fought Adam Hazleton. It was a really one-sided fight and I took him out in the third round with a guillotine. Then in June I fought Dawond Pickney, a gritty veteran with almost 30 fights, and got him in the second round with another standing guillotine choke.”

One of the keys to Hudson’s success is the fact that because he keeps himself in fight shape year round it allows him to focus on improving rather than weight cutting during his training camps.

“If you’re spending too much time between fights getting out of shape and whatnot, if you’re not spending that time in the gym, it’s just going to make your training camp about losing weight and sticking to preparation too specific,” said Hudson.

“You should be improving. My goal at the end of training camp is to improve, always. Not necessarily improve for a specific opponent, but improve at least as a fighter.”

This Friday in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Hudson (10-5-1) will look to defend his title when he faces Jarel Askew (11-5) in the BTC 8 welterweight championship main event.

TRENDING > Walt Harris issues heart-wrenching statement following tragic death of his stepdaughter

“Jarel has a record to similar to mine, he’s got a lot of physical attributes that cause problems, he’s really long, he comes a good camp, but I feel like he struggles with guys of my caliber,” Hudson said. “I feel like I’m a big step up for him compared to who he’s fought in recent years.

“I do respect what he’s accomplished so far, but I feel like I match up with him really well, and I feel like I’ll be able to do what I want in there and shut him down.”

For Hudson, 2020 has a couple of different paths he would like to take, with one perhaps leading to the other.

“I’m pretty committed to being the BTC lightweight champion or being in the UFC,” said Hudson. “I’m really optimistic and hopeful that I go into this fight and have a good performance and get this finish, and then my next fight is in the UFC.”