Scott Coker is unsure if Dillon Danis will fight again: ‘We had a lot of high hopes’

We may have seen the last of Dillon Danis in the Bellator cage and never even known it at the time.

According to Bellator president Scott Coker, Danis’ future is a mystery.

“Dillon is a kid we had a lot of high hopes for,” Coker said at the Bellator 285 post-fight press conference. “He’s super-talented, jiu-jitsu fighter, but he’s got to stay active, and he’s got to want to come back. He calls me, he wants to come back, and then sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months. If he’s really serious about coming back, we’ll definitely have a spot for him, and we’ll definitely make an opportunity for him.”

It’s been three years since Danis has fought. Both of his two Bellator appearances have ended in first-round submissions but he’s been injured, dealing with an arrest, and is apparently otherwise uninterested in fighting.