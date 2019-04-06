Scott Coker addresses Josh Barnett Signing, what’s next for Ryan Bader, and more

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Following a recent press conference in London, Bellator MMA president Scott Coker previewed the Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. middleweight title fight scheduled for Bellator London on June 22. He also discussed what is next for heavyweight and light heavyweight double-champ Ryan Bader and what could be first for Josh Barnett in his promotional debut.

Coker also talked about why all four first-round matchups for the upcoming featherweight grand prix will take place on the same night, and much more.