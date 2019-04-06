HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredReport: Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar targeted for UFC 241

featuredTake a look at Max Holloway’s best UFC performances

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor un-retires, but has he moved on from Twitter tirades?

Dustin Poirier defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29

featuredDustin Poirier not even thinking about Khabib Nurmagomedov or unifying the titles right now

Scott Coker addresses Josh Barnett Signing, what’s next for Ryan Bader, and more

April 6, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Following a recent press conference in London, Bellator MMA president Scott Coker previewed the Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. middleweight title fight scheduled for Bellator London on June 22. He also discussed what is next for heavyweight and light heavyweight double-champ Ryan Bader and what could be first for Josh Barnett in his promotional debut.

TRENDING > Lyoto Machida will fight Chael Sonnen in Bellator’s return to Madison Square Garden

Coker also talked about why all four first-round matchups for the upcoming featherweight grand prix will take place on the same night, and much more.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA