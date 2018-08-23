Santiago Ponzinibbio Gets UFC Headliner at Home Against Neil Magny

Santiago Ponzinibbio will headline in his home country of Argentina opposite Neil Magny.

The bout, which will take place at UFC Fight Night 140 on Nov. 17 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, was confirmed by MMAWeekly.com sources following an initial report by Combate.

Ponzinibbio (26-3) had been slated to headline in the neighboring country of Chile opposite Kamaru Usman in May, but had to pull out of the fight because of an injury. He returns for the headlining bout on his home turf on a six-fight winning streak, looking to make his way into a title fight.

Magny (21-6) had been close to locking down a title shot in 2015, but was sidetracked by Demian Maia. He has since gone 6-2 and is currently back on track having won bouts against former interim UFC champion Carlos Condit and most recently Craig White in England.

Ponzinibbio could take a big leap up the rankings and be knocking on the door to a title shot with a win over the likes of Magny, who currently sits two spots ahead of him at No. 8 in the official UFC welterweight rankings. Magny, meanwhile, could build some serious momentum for the first time since being derailed by Maia three years ago.