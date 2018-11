Santiago Ponzinibbio Returns Home to Begin Assault on UFC Welterweight Title

(Courtesy of UFC)

Santiago Ponzinibbio hasn’t fought on his home turf in Argentina since 2010. He’s back home this week for UFC Fight Night 140, where he faces Neil Magny in the main event to begin his assault on the UFC welterweight championship.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 17, for full UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.