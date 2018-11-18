Santiago Ponzinibbio, Johnny Walker Earn $50,000 Bonuses for Jaw-Dropping Knockouts

A pair of highlight reel knockouts earned ‘Performance of the Night’ honors at UFC Fight Night in Argentina including Santiago Ponzinibbio capping off the evening with a brutal finish over Neil Magny in the main event.

After a punishing performance through the first three rounds, Ponzinibbio finally put Magny away with an overhand right that sent the Colorado-based fighter down face first on the canvas to end the fight.

Ponzinibbio celebrated his win in front of a home country audience and now he’ll walk away with an extra $50,000 as well.

Meanwhile, newcomer Johnny Walker also put on a flawless performance as he demolished Khalil Rountree with an inside elbow strike to earn a knockout as well. Walker was also rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for his efforts.

As for the ‘Fight of the Night’, that came during the prelims as Laureano Staropoli defeated Hector Aldana in a three round war. They will each go home with an extra $50,000 bonus after that battle.