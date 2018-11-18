HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Face Plants Neil Magny with Brutal Fourth Round KO

UFC Buenos Aires Magny vs Ponzinibbio live results

featuredUFC Buenos Aires Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC Buenos Aires: Magny vs. Santiago Set, but Cynthia Calivillo Misses Weight

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Reportedly Returning at UFC 235

Santiago Ponzinibbio, Johnny Walker Earn $50,000 Bonuses for Jaw-Dropping Knockouts

November 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

A pair of highlight reel knockouts earned ‘Performance of the Night’ honors at UFC Fight Night in Argentina including Santiago Ponzinibbio capping off the evening with a brutal finish over Neil Magny in the main event.

After a punishing performance through the first three rounds, Ponzinibbio finally put Magny away with an overhand right that sent the Colorado-based fighter down face first on the canvas to end the fight.

Ponzinibbio celebrated his win in front of a home country audience and now he’ll walk away with an extra $50,000 as well.

Meanwhile, newcomer Johnny Walker also put on a flawless performance as he demolished Khalil Rountree with an inside elbow strike to earn a knockout as well. Walker was also rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for his efforts.

As for the ‘Fight of the Night’, that came during the prelims as Laureano Staropoli defeated Hector Aldana in a three round war. They will each go home with an extra $50,000 bonus after that battle.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA