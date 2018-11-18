Santiago Ponzinibbio Calls for 2019 Title Shot with Tyron Woodley

Santiago Ponzinibbio scored his seventh consecutive victory on Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 140 main event in his native Argentina. Now, he believes he is ready and is calling for a title shot.

In his post-fight interview after face-planting Neil Magny, Ponzinibbio took aim at UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, stating that he would be coming for the belt in 2019 and bringing it home to the Argentinian people.