Sage Northcutt suffered 8 fractures in 29-second loss in ONE Championship debut

Sage Northcutt says he suffered eight fractures and had to endure a nine-hour surgery following his ONE Championship debut on Friday.

Northcutt was one of several recent high profile North American signings by ONE Championship, but his promotional debut did not go as planned at all.

On a night of massive upsets, the headline news was arguably Northcutt (11-3) getting knocked out 29 seconds into his ONE Championship debut. The American was under the impression he could stand and strike with Muay Thai veteran Cosmo Alexandre (8-1).

The Brazilian quickly set him straight on that point. The contest had barely got going when a right hand from Alexandre connected clean with the chin of the former UFC poster boy, who face planted into the ONE Championship canvas.

Twenty-four hours later, Northcutt posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, x-rays looming over both shoulders, saying that Alexnadre inflicted eight fractures on him, requiring a nine-hour surgery to repair the damage.

“Fresh out of surgery… I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation. Feeling blessed for the amazing care and all the support from ONE Championship, my family/friends and fans!” Northcutt wrote on Instagram.

No word yet on how long Northcutt will be sidelined or when he might be expected to return under the ONE Championship banner.

TRENDING > Christian Lee takes out Shinya Aoki, Sage Northcutt KO’d on night of crazy upsets at ONE: Enter the Dragon