HOT OFF THE WIRE
TUF 28 Finale Live Results

featuredTUF 28 Finale Results: Dos Anjos vs. Usman (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJunior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa Official As All Fighters Make Weight for UFC Adelaide

TUF 28 Finale Weigh-in Results

featuredTUF 28 Finale Weigh-in Results: Main Event and Finals Set, but Two Fighters Miss Weight

featuredKamaru Usman Out to Prove ‘I Am the Best Welterweight in the World’

Sage Northcutt Signs with ONE Championship

November 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC fighter Sage Northcutt is the latest athlete to join the ONE Championship roster.

The 22-year old Texas native became a free agent following his last fight in the UFC and on Friday, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced his signing to the promotion.

“Please join me in giving a big warm welcome to multiple-time karate world champion, Black Belt Hall of Famer, and rising global mixed martial arts superstar Sage Northcutt to ONE Championship!” Sityodtong wrote on Friday. “Sage decided to join ONE a couple of weeks ago after we came to agreement on his contract. And, he specifically asked to make his debut in ONE: Call to Greatness in Singapore on February 22, 2019.

“I have to say that he and his father are two of the most humble, and kind people I have met. With his beautiful technical skills, explosive power, and incredible athleticism, Sage is undoubtedly one of the most talented martial artists on the planet today. Get ready for Super Sage!”

During his tenure with the UFC, Northcutt went 6-2 overall while competing at both lightweight and welterweight.

While his wins came against fighters with a combined UFC record of 6-17, Northcutt showed tremendous promise, which is why he was signed to the promotion in the first place.

Just recently, Northcutt began training full time under UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

Now Northcutt become the latest high profile pick up for ONE Championshp after recently adding Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez and Yoshihiro Akiyama as well.

 

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA