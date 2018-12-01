Sage Northcutt Signs with ONE Championship

Former UFC fighter Sage Northcutt is the latest athlete to join the ONE Championship roster.

The 22-year old Texas native became a free agent following his last fight in the UFC and on Friday, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced his signing to the promotion.

“Please join me in giving a big warm welcome to multiple-time karate world champion, Black Belt Hall of Famer, and rising global mixed martial arts superstar Sage Northcutt to ONE Championship!” Sityodtong wrote on Friday. “Sage decided to join ONE a couple of weeks ago after we came to agreement on his contract. And, he specifically asked to make his debut in ONE: Call to Greatness in Singapore on February 22, 2019.

“I have to say that he and his father are two of the most humble, and kind people I have met. With his beautiful technical skills, explosive power, and incredible athleticism, Sage is undoubtedly one of the most talented martial artists on the planet today. Get ready for Super Sage!”

During his tenure with the UFC, Northcutt went 6-2 overall while competing at both lightweight and welterweight.

While his wins came against fighters with a combined UFC record of 6-17, Northcutt showed tremendous promise, which is why he was signed to the promotion in the first place.

Just recently, Northcutt began training full time under UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

Now Northcutt become the latest high profile pick up for ONE Championshp after recently adding Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez and Yoshihiro Akiyama as well.