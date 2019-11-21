Sage Northcutt planning ONE Championship return despite injury riddled debut

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 21, 2019
No Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Video courtesy of ONE Championship)

Sage Northcutt’s ONE Championship debut could only be defined as disastrous. Cosmo Alexandre laid him out in 29 seconds, shattering bones in Northcutt’s face at ONE: Enter the Dragon on May 17, 2019.

Despite the severe injuries and UFC president Dana White expressing his desire for Northcutt to retire from combat sports, Northcutt is resolute to continue fighting.

Ahead of his sister Cobley’s ONE Championship debut on Nov. 22, 2019, Sage discussed his injuries and his plans to return to fighting.

Sage Northcutt gets face-planted in ONE Championship debut

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

