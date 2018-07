Sage Northcutt Feels Comfortable at Welterweight, Open to Middleweight in the Future

<span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span><span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

“Super” Sage Northcutt picked up his first welterweight win at UFC Fight Night 133 by finishing Zak Ottow in the second round. Fighting at 170-pounds feels comfortable to Northcutt, but at 22 years old, he’s open to the possibility of moving to middleweight in the future.

TRENDING > Junior dos Santos Would Like Another Shot at Stipe Miocic