Watch Sage Northcutt get face planted in ONE Championship debut (fight highlights)

Former UFC poster boy Sage Northcutt got face-planted by Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE Championship debut at “Enter the Dragon” on Friday, May 17, in Singapore.
The day after the fight, Northcutt posted an update, admitting that he suffered eight fractures and had to endure a nine-hour surgery to repair the damage.
In the ONE: Enter the Dragon main event, rising star Christian Lee upset two-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki to capture the 155-pound belt.
ONE: Enter the Dragon Results (Singapore, May 17, 2019)
- Christian Lee def. Shinya Aoki via TKO (Punches) at 0:51 of R2 (Wins Lightweight Title)
- Regian Eersel def. Nieky Holzken via Decision (Unanimous) (Wins Lightweight Kickboxing Title)
- Petchmorrakot Petchyindee def. Giorgio Petrosyan via Decision (Split) (Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Quarter Final)
- Samy Sana def. Yodsaenklai Fairtex via Decision (Unanimous) (Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Quarter Final)
- Cosmo Alexandre def. Sage Northcutt via KO (Punch) at 0:29 of R1
- Saygid Arslanaliev def. Amir Khan (Lightweight Grand Prix Semi Final)
- Geje Eustaquio def. Kim Kyu Sung via Decision (Unanimous)
- Miao Li Tao def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via KO (Punch) at 4:00 of R1
- Jo Nattawut def. Sasha Moisa via TKO (Punches) at 1:25 of R3 (Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Quarter Final)
- Yoshitaka Naito def. Alex Silva via Decision (Unanimous)
- Garry Tonon def. Yoshiki Nakahara via Submission (Heel Hook) at 0:54 of R1
- Dzhabar Askerov def. Enriko Kehl (Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Quarter Final)
- Mei Yamaguchi def. Laura Balin via Submission (Armbar) at 3:45 of R1
- Iuri Lapicus def. Shannon Wiratchai via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:20 of R3
- Daniel Dawson def. Brown Pinas via Decision (Split) at 3:00 of R3 (Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Alternate Bout)
- Rahul Raju def. Richard Corminal via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:43 of R1