Watch Sage Northcutt get face planted in ONE Championship debut (fight highlights)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Former UFC poster boy Sage Northcutt got face-planted by Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE Championship debut at “Enter the Dragon” on Friday, May 17, in Singapore.

The day after the fight, Northcutt posted an update, admitting that he suffered eight fractures and had to endure a nine-hour surgery to repair the damage.

In the ONE: Enter the Dragon main event, rising star Christian Lee upset two-time ONE lightweight champion Shinya Aoki to capture the 155-pound belt.

TRENDING > Rashad Evans joins UFC Hall of Fame; check out his career retrospective video

ONE: Enter the Dragon Results (Singapore, May 17, 2019)