Sage Northcutt books MMA return 4 years after brutal KO

January 23, 2023
Sage Northcutt shocked the MMA world when he was released from the UFC and signed with ONE Championship.

He shocked them again when he was KO’d brutally in his ONE Championship debut. Northcutt was very badly injured following the bout, and many thought he might never fight again, but that isn’t the case.

He’ll make his long-awaited return to the cage this May when he takes a welterweight bout against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Championship Fight Night 10, which will also be the promotions United States debut. He was previously scheduled to return in April 2021 against former champion Shinya Aoki but that fight fell through due COVID-19 after-effects on Northcutt’s side.

At one time he was MMA’s highly touted prospect. He will return to fight in the United States for the first time in five years.

