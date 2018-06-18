Sage Northcutt and Zak Ottow Set to Clash at UFC Boise

Sage Northcutt returns to welterweight for a fight with Zak Ottow at UFC Fight Night 133. UFC officials announced the bout on Monday.

Northcutt (10-2) makes his return to welterweight despite having won his last two bouts, which were both at lightweight. Northcutt is 5-2 in the Octagon with each of his losses taking place in the 170-pound weight class, but he’s going to give it another go in Boise, Idaho.

He last set foot in the Octagon in February, when he earned a unanimous decision over Thibault Gouti.

Ottow (16-5) has alternated between wins and losses since first stepping into the Octagon in 2016. He is coming off of a victory over Mike Pyle at UFC 222 earlier this year.

A heavyweight bout between former champion Junior Dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov headlines UFC Fight Night 133 on July 14 in Boise.