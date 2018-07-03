HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz UFC47

featuredChuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Finalized for Golden Boy Promotions

Stipe Miocic TUF 27 media

featuredStipe Miocic Will Worry About Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Everything Else After UFC 226

Daniel Cormier TUF 27 media day

featuredDaniel Cormier: Fighters Who Cheat Should be Eliminated from Greatest of All Time Conversation

Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

featuredFrancis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

Sadibou Sy Doesn’t See Himself as an Underdog Ahead of PFL 3

July 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

Sadibou Sy understands that a lot of fans in the United States may not know his name — at least not yet anyways.

The Swedish mixed martial artist has been anxiously awaiting his opportunity to compete in the U.S. not only to face a new level of competition in his career but also as a chance to show a bigger audience what he can do.

Now Sy will compete as part of the inaugural Professional Fighters League season as he joins the middleweight division with his first fight taking place on Thursday night airing live on Facebook ahead of the main card airing on the NBC Sports Network.

On paper, Sy is one of the lesser experienced fighters in the field as well as a bit of an anonymous name when compared to some of the athletes with experience in the UFC, Bellator MMA or World Series of Fighting.

None of that really bothers Sy because he plans on leaving such an impression that everyone will want to watch him from now on.

“I’ve been waiting for that opportunity to be honest,” Sy said about competing in the U.S. “I love Sweden and I love fighting in Sweden but if you are a mixed martial artist, I don’t think it’s possible not to have dreams or desires to fight in the U.S. I’m so excited for that. I have eight mixed martial arts fights but I have maybe 70 fights in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

“I don’t consider myself an underdog. I see myself as a guy that’s fighting and I’m only focused on that opponent. If I do what I know I can do, I’ll come out victorious and hopefully with something spectacular and then I’ll go onto the next fight.”

Prior to joining the PFL, Sy is probably best known for a viral video in 2016 when he faced off with British fighter David Round as part of Superior Challenge.

That night, Sy put more than a few jaws on the floor after Round started taunting him by dropping his hands and asking for a head kick. Sy responded with exactly that as he demolished Round with a kick that put an end to the contest in the opening round.

The highlight along with Sy’s extensive background in kickboxing will definitely have him pegged as a striker going into the PFL season but he promises there’s more to his game than just standing and trading with his opponents.

“I really do believe in my abilities,” Sy said. “I believe I have what it takes to out strike anybody and what I do love about this sport is anything can happen. It’s not in like boxing or Muay Thai, the favorite usually wins. In MMA, things turn quicker in other combat sports. I believe that I have everything that it takes and I think that my style is going to be tough for my opponents to handle.”

Sy will have a golden opportunity to prove that on Thursday night when he takes on UFC veteran Bruno Santos as part of the middleweight division in the PFL season.

Santos is well known for grinding opponents into the mat with a suffocating style that doesn’t typically allow for many highlights.

In a strange way, Sy welcomes that kind of matchup because it will force him to showcase exactly what he can do in his first fight in PFL while hopefully setting the stage for what lies ahead for him this season.

“He’s a shorter guy, I’m one of the taller guys in the division. Just by sheer physics, he has to close the distance to be able to win. Of course I know he’s going to try to close the distance and he’s going to do what he can to take me to the ground,” Sy said. “For me, I welcome it because I believe after this tournament, people are going to see me as a well rounded mixed martial artist.

“After this season, people are going to know that I’m a complete mixed martial artist and not just a striker who knows takedown defense.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA