Sabina Mazo Ready for Aggressive Fight in First LFA Title Defense

When it comes to her April LFA bout against Shannon Sinn, flyweight Sabina Mazo is happy with how the fight turned out, even if it didn’t end as spectacularly as her previous two fights.

Having picked up two first round head kick knockouts in her 2017 fights, Mazo ended up going to decision against Sinn for the first time in three years, but in the process she did claim the LFA flyweight title.

“My last fight against Shannon Sin was a really good fight,” Mazo told MMAWeekly.com. “She was a strong fighter. I controlled my distance and always tried to work my game, and it went how I wanted. To have the opportunity to fight five rounds was good.”

For Mazo, the quality of the fight is what is most important, so the fact that she didn’t pick up another highlight reel win doesn’t really bother her.

“I feel I did what I wanted to do,” said Mazo. “I really enjoy what I do in there and I’m not going to feel frustrated that I didn’t end it with a kick. Every fight is different. Of course every fight I want to finish it and get the victory, but it all depends on how the fight goes.

“I felt great (going all five rounds) and I felt a little tired and stuff, but I could see that my cardio was really good. In the gym we always do five or more rounds, so I think that helped me simulate going all five rounds.”

At LFA 51 on Friday in Fresno, Calif., Mazo (5-0) will look to defend her title for the first time when she faces Jaimee Nievera (7-4) in a 125-pound championship main event.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Scheduled for Surgery, Not an Option for UFC 230

“She’s a great opponent,” Mazo said of Nievera. “I think she tries to control the fight at her distance. She tries to put the pressure on the other fighters.

“I think that’s a very good advantage to me because I can show other areas of my game. I can show the work I’ve been working on. It should be a really aggressive fight – technical, but aggressive – and I’m ready for it.”

While many have Mazo moving on to the next level sooner than later, she is able to put all the talk and hype aside and instead focus on what is in front of her on September 28.

“In the future I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Mazo. “Who knows? I try to live with what I have in the moment. For now I’m completely focused on this fight and then see what happens next. Whether it’s the UFC or defending (the LFA title) next, I’m just focused on this fight.

“Next year I think is going to be a great year. I want to get amazing fights – that’s my focus – trying to get the fights people want to see. I want to get big fights. I want to focus on giving the best I can every fight.”