Ryuto Sawada, Kai Tang score lopsided decision wins at ONE: Reign of Dynasties II

ONE: Reign of Dynasties II took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. There were two MMA fights on the card with Ryuto Sawada and Kai Tang scoring lopsided decision wins.

Tang was going in search of his third straight ONE Championship win. His opponent, Keanu Subba, was making a comeback after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the first round of a fight last year.

The first round was uneventful, but Subba started to struggle badly in the second. Tang pressed forward, firing off punches to the body and head with his Hawaiian opponent offering no resistance, just backtracking continuously.

A left hook from Tang connected and Subba stumbled slightly only for a winging right to graze his chin. He looked exhausted and the Chinese featherweight capitalized by throwing a flying knee to the body as his opponent rested against the cage.

Subba still had enough left in the tank to duck under a punch and secure a takedown. But it proved only a temporary respite. Tang picked him up and flung him on his back, elected to stand up and continue boxing rather than go to work from side control.

Tang finished the round with a flashy side kick to the head and looked in complete control. Things did not improve for Subba at the start of the third, as the Chinese featherweight continued to pick him apart with punches to the body and head.

Tang looked fresh while Subba was visibly exhausted. A straight right followed by a left hook found its mark and was followed by a flying knee with the bell sounding before the two-time MIMMA champion could take any further punishment.

Tang improves to 11-2 and is riding a six fight winning streak that could make him a serious contender at featherweight. Subba drops to 7-5 and was far from his best coming off a 17-month layoff.

Sawada’s win was nearly as convincing. The Japanese fighter needed less than 30 seconds to complete his first takedown and opponent Mi Li Tao spent the remainder of the round defending submission attempts, although he did succeed in reversing position during the dying seconds.

It was a similar story in the second stanza with the Japanese fighter controlling the action on the ground but unable to find the finish. Tao needed to do something dramatic in the final five minutes to turn the fight around, but despite taking Sawada down he couldn’t do any damage.

It left the judges with a straightforward decision. The Japanese strawweight moves up to 13-5-1, while his opponent drops to 5-3.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg scores first career submission in Bellator 249 main event

ONE: Reign of Dynasties II results

Kickboxing: Hiroki Akimoto def. Zhang Chenglong via unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Saketdao Petpayathai def. Zhang Chunyu via unanimous decision

Tang Kai def. Keanu Subba via unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Wang Wenfeng def. Azwan Che Wil via unanimous decision

Ryuto Sawada def. Miao Li Tao via unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Han Zi Hao defeats Mohammed Bin Mahmoud via knockout at 0:49 of round three

ONE: Reign of Dynasties II fight highlights

(Video courtesy of ONE Championship)